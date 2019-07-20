ATV Maine at park to promote ATV riding

GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park will join ATV Maine to learn all about the growing sport of ATVing in Maine — with an opportunity to try riding an ATV — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

ATV Maine is a 501(c)(3) membership organization with close to 6,000 members in 83 ATV clubs statewide. The purpose is to promote education in the safe and responsible use of ATVs, be a unified voice on ATV legislative issues and to share information with club affiliates and the public.

ATVs for children and adults will be on site to try and recreational safety instructors will be on hand. For more information, visit atvmaine.org.

High school seniors get scholarships

POLAND — Fourteen Maine high school seniors will each have an extra $1,000 to help cover college tuition after being awarded Good Science Scholarships from Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water.

Each of the seniors is planning to pursue post-secondary education in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering, or environmental science or policy.

Each student applied for their scholarship by writing an essay describing what environmental stewardship means to them. Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee, made up of members of Poland Spring’s Community Relations and Human Resources teams.

This year’s scholarship recipients included two students from Poland Regional High School, five from Bonny Eagle High School, four from Gray-New Gloucester High School and three from Fryeburg Academy.

