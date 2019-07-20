PARIS — Bessey Motors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 walk-off win over Charles J. Loring in American Legion baseball action Saturday.

“It was a great game,” Bessey Motors coach Shane Slicer said.

Bessey entered the final frame trailing the Cheverus-based team 4-3, and was down to its final out when Janek Luksza walked and then stole second base. Hunter LaBossiere doubled to drive in Luksza for the tying run. Ethan Cutler then knocked in LaBossiere for the game-winner.

Luksza pitched the seventh inning for Bessey and notched the win.

Bessey (15-1) finished with eight hits. Emery Chickering added a double to Bessey’s eight-hit outing.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: