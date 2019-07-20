JAY — In 1949, the income of the average American family was $3,100, a loaf of bread cost 13 cents and a gallon of gas was 27 cents. On March 2, a Boeing B-50 called Lucky Lady II completed the first nonstop flight around the world, and “South Pacific” opened on Broadway.

And, of course, the Class of 1949 graduated from Livermore Falls High School. The class came together Saturday morning for its 70th reunion. Winnie Shink only attended Livermore Falls High School for two years but started helping to organize the reunions, and eventually helped plan them.

“It accidentally got left to me, because the lady that was organizing it passed away,” Shink said. “It kind of automatically fell unto me.”

The class held its first reunion in 1991, 28 years ago. This year marks the 18th time they’ve held it at LaFleur’s Restaurant on Main Street.

Meredith Dalessandro has also helped organize the reunions over the years.

“We had a wonderful time keeping in touch,” Dalessandro said. “We have had a lot of fun, and there are some classmates who really look forward to coming.”

Over the set tables and shot glasses full of M&M’s, classmates studied old black-and-white photographs, chatting about memories. As Dalessandro was handed a photo of a school girl in a dress, she gazed at, trying to distinguish who it was.

“I don’t think it’s me,” she said. “I don’t remember having a coat like that.”

She and Shink said that though poring over old photographs was entertaining, the real connection comes through reminiscing.

“We generally have all the stuff out, but we talk to each other,” Shink said.

“I don’t remember much of anything from back then,” said Arlene Dube. “I started coming after the 50th, and have been coming since then.”

She said the draw was getting back together with old friends.

But all things must come to an end. After 28 years of reunions, this will be the last. It takes a lot of effort to plan, and the class keeps steadily climbing further into the golden years.

But, as the 20 or so classmates chattered in the banquet hall of LaFleurs about who had the funkiest hairdos and whose parents owned which shop, 70 years didn’t seem that long ago.

