CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Julianne Hough, 31; Judy Greer, 44; Josh Holloway, 50; Carlos Santana, 72.

Happy Birthday: Just do it. Procrastination will waste valuable time that should be spent making positive changes this year. Look back at the past, and rid yourself of what has dragged you down and held you back. A progressive approach to life and love will result in greater security and less stress. Decide what you want, and make it happen. Your numbers are 5, 16, 21, 24, 30, 34, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The less time you spend trying to explain your plans to someone else, the easier it will be to get things done. Observe how others respond, but don’t get all worked up over something you cannot change. Go about your business. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Impulsive action will stand between you and getting things done correctly. There are no shortcuts, only hard work, dedication and finishing what you start. Practicality and moderation will lead to lasting results. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t leave anything to chance. Be aware of what’s going on around you, and choose to take care of your responsibilities personally. Don’t let a change at home cost you financially. You cannot buy someone’s trust or affection. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan to have some fun. Going on a day trip, to a reunion or getting involved in something that interests you will encourage you to make a personal change that will improve your relationship with someone special or your home life. Love is favored. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Anxiety will kick in if you get down by the changes others make. Explore new avenues, and meet people who share your interests and are faced with similar problems. An unwanted turn of events will end up being a blessing in disguise. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on a new challenge. Physical exertion will give you a renewed sense of what your body can do. Socialize, or try something you’ve never done. A reunion will make you feel good about who you are and what you’ve accomplished. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You know better than anyone what you need to do. However, getting started may not be so easy. Surround yourself with people who will give you the push you need to follow through with a plan that will lead to personal progress. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow the path that draws you the most. The people you encounter and the ideas that sprout from the conversations you have with others will change the way you do things and the way you live. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Watch your step when dealing with emotional or financial matters. If you let your heart rule your head, you will make a mistake you’ll regret. Moderation should be your prime concern. Walk away from temptation and unpredictable people. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever it takes to bring about the changes that will make you happy. Altering how you live will be an excellent place to begin. Love and romance are encouraged and will lead to long-term improvement. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight for now. Be a quiet observer and listener. Don’t feel you have to follow someone who is coaxing you to make a move that you aren’t ready for. Take a moment to consider your financial situation. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will be difficult to control, but can lead to benefits if channeled adequately. Getting involved in something that interests you will help you bring about positive change. A personal relationship will take a positive turn. Romance is highlighted. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are insightful, sensitive and aggressive. You are strategic and empathetic.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

« Previous

filed under: