RANGELEY — Rangeley Friends of the Arts is sponsoring two Plein Air Workshops with established artists: George Van Hook, Tuesday through Friday, July 23 to 26; and Michael Vermette, Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 13 to 16.

Each workshop is two and a half days of instruction over a four-day period, open to adult artists of all ability levels. Van Hook will teach in all media and Vermette specializes in watercolors.

The workshops will center around the locations on the Artists Trail, a new project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the RFA, which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region to artists of all genres.

For more information about the workshops or to register, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Visual Arts,” or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

