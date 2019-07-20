DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present Sip N’ Paint with Olivia Benish from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Join in for a fun night featuring a step-by-step instructed locally inspired landscape painting under the direction of local artist, Olivia Benish.

Guests will have the opportunity to unwind while unleashing their inner creativity and learning acrylic painting basics. No experience is required and all the supplies are provided for this 21+ event. The evening is $30. Leave with a finished painting.

Benish is a local artist and art teacher at the Molly Ockett School. Her artwork is reflective of nature in both the literal and abstract sense shown in acrylic painting on gold leaf, pen and ink drawing, mixed media collage and photography. Equines and canines are the subject of many of her paintings and drawings and this love has influenced the creation of her brand, The Pony & The Pooch, which is comprised of high end stationary on recycled brown kraft paper.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: