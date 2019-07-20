Auburn 8U softball team: Front row (Left to right): Caroline Bosse, Olivia Loudermilk, Sarah Irwin Michaud, Addison Collins, Gabriella Devine-McWilliams and Haley Daigle
Second row (Left to right): Emily Poulin, Adeline Langan, Lyla Newson, Jillian Leblanc, Jayda Clark and Elizabeth Galway
This row (Left to right): Coach Allyson Collins, Coach Mary Beth Galway and Coach Michelle Irwin. Submitted Photo

The Auburn 8U softball team finished second in the Babe Ruth State tournament losing to Andy Valley South 13-10 in the championship game. The team ended the tournament with a 4-2 record.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles