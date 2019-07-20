The Auburn 8U softball team finished second in the Babe Ruth State tournament losing to Andy Valley South 13-10 in the championship game. The team ended the tournament with a 4-2 record.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Lewiston rolling out a trash and image campaign
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Animal Tales: A wild life at Misfits Rehab
-
River Valley
Rumford man injured after struck by vehicle in Windham
-
Maine
Two found dead in apparent murder suicide in Waterboro, police say.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Has the GOP become a hate group?