AUBURN – Florence H. Simion, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bolster Heights Residential Care. She was born on Aug. 18, 1935, to Ernest and Esther Banks Simion in Auburn, Maine.

Flo was educated locally, graduating from Edward Little High School, class of ’53.

She was a past member of the North Auburn Grange; babysat and house sat for several families over the years.

Was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan; loved doing crafts and playing Bingo with other residents and had a passion and love for any type of animal.

Survived by her son, Brian Simion and his spouse, Priscilla, cousins, Bethany and Jerry Hunt of Tennessee, Fred and Cliff Hammond of Auburn, and her favorite and attentive cousin, Jane K. Banks of Lewiston.

A woman of strong faith, Florence will be remembered for her kind heart and her sweet smile.

The family wants to thank the staff at Bolster Heights for the loving care she received over the years and to Abby, RN and Crystal from Beacon Hospice for the tender care they provided in her last couple weeks.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 4-6 p.m., with a Liturgy of the Word service at 6 p.m. Interment, Wednesday, July 23, 2019, Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

