LEWISTON – Verlin E. Green Jr., 65, of Lewiston passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at CMMC.

He was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 25, 1954, to Verlin E. Green Sr. and wife, Eva.

Condolences and fond memories of Verlin may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Blake Street Towers.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Verlin’s name be made to: The Greater Androscoggin Human Society at

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

