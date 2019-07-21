MECHANICSVILLE, Virginia — On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Leah Kathryn Peterson of Henrico, Virginia, and Jonathan Berry Munn of Mechanicsville, Virginia, were united in marriage at the Manor House at Kings Charter in Mechanicsville. Joel Morgan officiated. Jonathan had proposed to Leah on the big screen at Fenway Park in 2017, with both sets of parents present.

The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Sandra Lane Peterson of Henrico and the granddaughter of Ruth and the late Ted Lane of Sarasota, Florida, and Beverly and the late Richard Peterson of Auburn. Her parents are former Auburn residents. She graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 2011 and Lynchburg College in 2015. She is employed as a recruiter for Qualified Staffing in Richmond, Virginia.

The bride’s dress featured white lace with an open, diamond-shaped back.

The groom is the son of Dr. William and Wyndham Munn of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and the grandson of Charles and Joan Russell of Mechanicsville and Marty and the late William Donald Munn of Charles City, Virginia. He is a graduate of Lee Davis High School in 2011 and Lynchburg College in 2016. He is an agent employed by Nationwide Insurance.

Holly Woods performed the duties as matron of honor with Kelly Dohnal as maid of honor. Bridemaids were Tyler Martin, Sara Jones and Frances Farell; junior bridesmaids were Lily and Arden Del Bueno. Attendants are all friends of the bride.

Attending the groom as best men were Jonathan’s father, William Munn, and Russell Munn, Jonathan’s brother. Groomsmen included Coleman Lumpkin, Shane Williams, Austin Owens and Alec Weems, best friends of the groom, and Brad Peterson, brother of the bride.

The couple are living in Midlothian, Virginia.