NORTH WATERBORO – The death of a Waterboro couple is being investigated as a domestic violence murder suicide.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the bodies of Christal and Christopher Denis, both 45, were found in their home at 620 New Dam Road just before 8 p.m Saturday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who had been called to the house by relatives of the couple.

“(Maine State Police) Detectives said Denis shot his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself,” said McCausland in a statement issued at 7:45 a.m. Sunday. “The two bodies were found in the living room of the house.”

Detectives, deputies and evidence technicians worked into the early morning hours gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

Autopsies were to be conducted Sunday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

The couple owned a local fuel company.

