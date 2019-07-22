NORWAY — On Monday mornings in August, a free exercise class for older adults will be offered at the Norway Town Office at 19 Danforth Street. The “Moving Freely” classes will be held from 9 –10 a.m. every Monday starting on August 5 and ending on August 26.

The class will cover exercises you can do to stay healthy and moving while having fun, too. The movements are safe, simple and effective. They are designed to achieve the full range of movement

and develop flexibility, agility, coordination, balance and strength. The class will be taught by Mitzi Sequoia, a Certified Fitness Instructor for seniors (who has additional training in CPR/AED and First Aid). This is the third year in a row that Moving Freely classes have been offered in Norway and previous participants have thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from the classes. Come and give it a try!

Please contact Mitzi Sequoia at 207-364-7400 for additional information. The classes are offered free of charge, thanks to generous sponsorship by Catholic Charities of

Maine, the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, and the Town of Norway.

