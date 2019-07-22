MECHANIC FALLS – A Mechanic Falls Game Warden was placed on administrative leave Monday after he was issued a criminal summons for assault Thursday evening while off-duty and attending a concert, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Jeremy Judd, 41, who has been with the Maine Warden Service since 2003 and currently serves as a K-9 handler, was issued a summons for Class D assault, which is a misdemeanor crime.

Class D crimes carry a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail.

According to Sgt. Wade Betters with the Bangor Police Department, around 7:20 p.m., police investigated an incident at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, where country artists Florida-Georgia Line were performing.

“As a result of the investigation, we issued (Judd) of Mechanic Falls a criminal summons for assault,” Betters said.

Commissioner Judy Camuso of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said that the department takes “any allegations of this type of behavior very seriously,” and that Judd will remain on administrative leave until completion of an investigation into the charge.

Latti said that Laurel Shippee, director of investigations at the state’s Office of Employee Relations, will conduct an investigation separate from the one being done by the Bangor Police Department.

In 2011, Judd was involved in an armed confrontation with part-time police officer Eric Richard of Rumford.

Richard was shot and killed by Judd behind Richard’s residence in Rumford after Richard displayed a handgun in the direction of Judd and several other officers.

The Maine Attorney General’s office ruled in 2012 that Judd’s use of deadly force against Richard was justified.

Judd has also received several K9 Search and Rescue of the Year Awards by the Maine Warden Service, including one in March 2019 for his rescue of a 58-year old woman in Sanford.

