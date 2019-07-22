PORTLAND — Blues-rock guitar wizard, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will perform at One Longfellow Square on Thursday, July 25. Ellis’ latest Alligator Records release, “Winning Hand,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

Ellis has performed in all 50 United States as well as in Canada, Western and Eastern Europe, Australia and South America.

Born in Atlanta in 1957, Ellis was raised in southern Florida. He found the blues through the back door of British Invasion bands like The Yardbirds, The Animals, Cream, The Rolling Stones and Southern rockers like The Allman Brothers. As he discovered the roots of these bands, he attended shows by B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and every other blues artist who came through town.

Showtime will be 8 p.m. at One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Tickets are $20 advance/$25 day of show. For more information, call 207-761-1757 or visit www.onelongfellowsquare.com.

