OXFORD — An Oxford man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning on Skeetfield Road.

According to Oxford Police Captain Rickie Jack, Robert Teeple, 61, of Oxford was driving a black 2007 Chevy Trailblazer at 4:37 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane in front of Oxford Pines Mobile Homes Park. His left tire hit the dirt, and Teeple over-corrected, crossing into the opposite side of the road, hitting a tree.

According to Jack, Teeple was delivering Sun Journal newspapers when the crash occurred.

Teeple’s passenger, John Buck, 35, of Oxford, was transported from the scene to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he remains in serious condition.

Jack said the crash is still under investigation, and it’s not yet known if speed was a factor.

“There are several possibilities, either a medical issue, or possibly falling asleep,” said Jack.

Paris Police Sgt. Mike Dailey is reconstructing the crash for the Oxford Police Department.

According to Erin Glendenning, group circulation director for a network of newspapers that includes the Sun Journal, the Teeple family has been delivering the Sun Journal for 19 years. They have been, she said, very nice, reliable and dependable carriers who serviced their customers well and without complaint.

Robert Teeple will be missed by those he worked with at the newspaper.

Oxford Rescue, and Oxford Police Officer Justin Cummings first responded to the crash at 4:37 a.m.

Paris Police and Norway Police assisted Oxford with managing traffic.

Skeetfield Road was closed to traffic Monday morning.

This story will be updated.

