FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop, including blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 24: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Food City in Livermore Falls and 2 to 5 p.m. at Food City in Wilton;

• Saturday, July 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farmington Summerfest;

• Wednesday, July 31: 2 to 5 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dutch Treat in Wilton.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover costs. Other assistance includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

For more information, contact Janis Walker at 207-779-2750 or [email protected]

