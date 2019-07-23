EDDINGTON — Maine authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found pinned between a car and a tree.
Penobscot County Chief Deputy William Birch said officers responded Monday afternoon to the location on private property in Eddington. The victim’s name wasn’t released.
The death remains under investigation. Law enforcement officials didn’t immediately return a call seeking further details on Tuesday.
