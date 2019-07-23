YARMOUTH, Mass. — A hotel roof was torn off, downed trees blocked roads and thousands of customers lost power as a series of powerful winds including a radar-confirmed tornado tore across Cape Cod at the peak of tourist season.

The service said the tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon on Tuesday.

No additional information on the tornado’s strength was released.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for the Cape and the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard as a series of powerful rainstorms with high winds moved across the peninsula.

Take a look at this video from Misty Davis in South Yarmouth. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down on Cape Cod https://t.co/IAAT8TFbos pic.twitter.com/X2B8l4Ygqi — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) July 23, 2019

A wind gust of 69 mph was reported on Martha’s Vineyard.

Utility Eversource is reporting widespread power outages on Cape Cod, including about 35% of customers in Harwich and nearly 30% of customers in Mashpee.

