ORONO — Razell Ward, director of SAD 52 Adult Education, was selected as the Adult Education Administrator of the Year at the Maine Adult Education Association annual state conference in Orono.

Ward has been active in adult education for over 18 years, first as a lead teacher for the SAD 52 Adult and Community Education program and for the past eight years as the director for SAD 52 in Turner. She formerly worked with nonprofits as a social worker and grew up in Oxford on her family’s farm.

Ward has visited Washington, D.C., bringing awareness to senators on the work and happenings of adult education in Maine. She has recently invited notables such as Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden to participate as commencement keynote speakers at graduations.

Ward has worked with MAEA over the years as a board member, a conference chair, president, and now has taken the role of recruiting vendors and inviting national keynote speakers for the conferences.

MAEA programs support members in order to meet the educational, training and personal needs of Maine’s adults.

