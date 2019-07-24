DURHAM — Weeks after historical artifacts were stolen during two break-ins at the vacant West Durham Methodist Church, police have told Durham Historical Society members they’re unlikely to see the items again.

News broke July 11 that someone had stolen a flag, a wooden cross, a memorial plaque and photos, among other items, from the historic church. Many of the items had been featured in an old newspaper photo of author Stephen King giving a sermon at the church, next to his childhood home.

A Durham Historical Society Facebook post about the break-in has been viewed over 100,000 times, according to Chairwoman Tia Wilson.

“Because of the publicity we’ve gotten, (the police) said whoever took them has probably disposed of them,” Wilson said Tuesday, adding, “I wish they would just leave them by the front doors of the church and drive away.”

There has been an outpouring of “anger and disgust” since news spread, Wilson said. “People are outraged. I couldn’t believe how many people spoke up about it.”

She believes someone knows who has the stolen items and hopes that person can find it in their heart to bring them back.

“If the person who took them has read the comments and the articles and the posts, I hope they can forgive themselves for such a horrible act,” she said. “Everyone in town will eventually move on, but they’ll have to live with themselves” and hopefully, “in the future, they’ll make better decisions.”

Nothing can replace the artifacts that were taken, but there has been a silver lining: Renewed interest in the Historical Society. Since the break-ins, membership has nearly tripled, from five members to 17. For a small group that has had trouble attracting members in the past, Wilson said, it’s exciting and is the largest number they have had in at least 10 years.

“I hope the people stay and help so we can spread the news and continue working to preserve” Durham’s history, she said.

