To the Editor:

The robust opposition to CMP’s proposed transmission line for hydro-power from Quebec has given us a welcome dose of optimism about local pro-environment sentiment. The passionate rejection of the proposal seems to indicate a deep love for undisrupted nature and a concern for its demise.

That so many voters from all parties are willing to collaborate on this common ground and pursue vigorous activism on behalf of nature is really quite exciting. With these newly honed political skills and focused passion, a whole new community of environmental advocates is now equipped to address the problem that trumps all others: That problem, of course, is the warming of the planet, and the urgent – indeed, desperate – need we have to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Unless our continuous acceleration of greenhouse gas production is sharply curtailed immediately, those sacred elements of the landscape the power line opponents are defending will be wiped out along with the rest of nature as we know it, within the lifetimes of the current generation.

If you have taken the trouble to oppose the power line, please keep it going and tell your elected representatives (Golden, King, Collins) that global warming needs to be addressed now. They do not know we care unless we constituents tell them.

“If the people lead, the leaders will follow,” and right now that is our only hope.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville

« Previous

Next »

filed under: