LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union has named two Dominic J. Roux Scholarship Award recipients. Emma Paquette and Dominque Michaud of Lewiston will each receive $1,000 for their academic achievements.

Every year, the credit union presents the Dominic Roux Scholarship Award, named after its first CEO. Credit union members pursuing higher education may apply for the annual scholarship.

Paquette will attend the University of Vermont with a declared major in occupational therapy. Michaud will attend Saint Anselm College with a declared major in biology with a premedicine track.

