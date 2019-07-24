REGION — The Livermore Falls Advertiser would like to offer the opportunity to have a weekly column published to share information about your community.

Included could be information about upcoming events or meetings and unusual or interesting things that have occurred in Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls or nearby communities.

Anyone interested in submitting a written column as a community service is asked to contact Pam Harnden by calling 780-9051 or emailing [email protected]

