DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will host Brackettology, with Captain Chris’ Solo Banjo Show as opening act, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Chris Mullins, currently of Javalina Records, was a former partner in Rising River Records. Mullins will draw on an old-time country repertoire arranged for solo banjo. He will warm up the house for Brackettology and perhaps sit in on a few original pieces during the next set.

Brackett H. Clark, a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, engineer and owner of Rising River Records, creates an evening with an eclectic mix of originals and rag jazz — soulful, melodic and memorable.

Clark, who spent summers in Maine growing up, moved back to Maine in 2010 from Sonoma, California. In Sonoma, Clark had started his recording studio, Rising River Records, that he is currently in the process of re-establishing in Denmark.

Clark sang at former President Richard Nixon’s funeral — both were fellow graduates of Whittier College. His band, Transcendental Hayride, opened for the Grateful Dead.

Clark started classical piano at the age of 4 at Eastman School in Rochester New York. Through the many years there have been a few bands, The Free Range Chickens, Transcendental Hayride and Work Trucks, who played recently at the DAC. The Work Trucks released their first record in 2015, “Fishin’ Boat.”

Clark opened the Rising River Records studio after having opened The Void record studio in the ’90s during his Free Range Chicken time. Clark has worked with Lonnie Jordan, WAR and Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.

The center is located at 50 West Main St. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors 65-plus; $8, under 18; $35, family. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: