NORWAY — The final workshop in the Careers in Art Series for Kids, Science, Nature & Drawing will be led by Paula Curtis-Everett on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Folk Art Studio at Fiber and Vine, 402 Main St. The workshop series aims to open pathways for kids to consider the visual arts and make them a worthwhile activity and even imagine a dream that becomes a career one day.

In the final workshop, participants will look at nature’s story, draw a sketch of what they see and figure out what is happening. Bring curiosity, imagination and wonder. All other supplies will be provided.

Paula Curtis-Everett, Maine Master Naturalist, has always had a love for drawing and a curiosity for what she sees. She loves researching the “why” and “what” of what she finds in nature. She is a retired registered nurse who worked as a school nurse as well as a geriatric nurse.

The Western Maine Art Group, the Folk Art Studio and Fiber & Vine have partnered to bring the workshop series to the Oxford Hills. Through a grant, the final workshop will be offered at a reduced rate of $15. Workshops are presented for two age groups: 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 6 to 8 and 1 to 3 p.m. for children age 9 and up.

Register by Wednesday, Aug. 7, for the final workshop. Space is limited. Materials and snacks are included. For information and registration, contact fiberandvine.com.

