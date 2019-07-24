LEWISTON — Geiger, a Lewiston promotional products distributor, recently presented its quarterly Geiger Star Awards to three associates in the Lewiston corporate office. Awards are given to associates who have been nominated by fellow associates in recognition of their efforts to work the values of the Geiger Way.

Amber Roy, promotional products expert lead, has taken charge of some complicated enhancements which require her to be available for questions every time there is an update. Her efforts definitely go “above and beyond” and create a better overall experience for the customer as well, clearly showing the Geiger Way values of “Customer Satisfaction,” “Process Improvement,” “Leadership,” “Community Service” and “Business Achievement.”

Chris Gagne, data analyst, took hundreds of thousands of lines of data and compiled it into a spreadsheet in a very user-friendly format. He also revamped the catalog sales report into the same format. That information is now being used to drive quarterly business decisions on new products, placement of items in print and the size/length of time that the item gets exposed. Gagne also took it upon himself to learn pivot tables and he is now the key go-to person when it comes to constructing reports utilizing that tool. His efforts display the Geiger Way values of “Process Improvement,” “Business Achievement” and “Customer Satisfaction.”

Scott Stowe, web support technician, tests all Geiger websites, including our new responsive sites, has an exceptional eye for detail, works hard to understand and help improve our technology landscape, continuously questions if processes can be made more efficient, and helps to explore and refine processes to achieve high impact, rigorously tested solutions. His efforts exhibit the Geiger Way values of “Customer Satisfaction” and “Process Improvement.”

