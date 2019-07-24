MINOT – S. Richard “Dick” Jensen, 85, passed away on July 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 11, 1934 to Stanley and Freda (Gerber) Jensen in Boise, Idaho. He attended schools in Boise. Dick was a self-employed furniture maker and enjoyed handcrafted furniture. He umpired baseball and softball for 25 years and loved the outdoors. He married Terryl Chapin on October 9, 1982. He is survived by his wife, Terryl, of Minot; daughters, Regina McTeague, Lynn Fuller and Melinda Barlow; sons, Richard Jensen and Robert Kennedy-Jenson; two stepchildren, Amanda Lawrence and Ryan Cushing; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Saturday July 27, at 11 a.m., at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

« Previous

Next »