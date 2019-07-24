LEWISTON – John Butler Jr., 61, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by the unconditional love of his family. He was born in Lewiston on November 12, 1957, a son of John and Rose Marie Butler. He grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools.John worked at Butler Bros. for 35 years. He dedicated his service to his many customers through his salesmanship and professionalism. He wanted his customers to know how much he appreciated and missed each and every one of them when he had to retire. After being diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer one short year ago, John fought hard and through it all never lost his sense of humor or his quick wittedness. These were two of his many great qualities. John will always be remembered for being the kindest and most loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Son. He also had many enjoyments in life which brought him much peace, such as, spending quality time with his family. He loved being close to the ocean and taking photos of nature. One of his greatest passions was serving the city of Lewiston. John served his community selflessly for more than 25 years. He served on the County Commission, School Board, City Council planning boards and many other subcommittees. He will be deeply missed by so many.John is survived by his soulmate, Ann; his son, Jason and his wife Fon; his daughters, Tori and her husband Jeff and Ali and her husband Mike, his father, John Butler, Sr.; his brother, Pat; his sisters, Shaun, Kathy and Mary Lou. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren, whom he cared for dearly, Madison, Natalie, Braden and Jorah as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased earlier this year by his mother Rose Marie Butler as well as many other loved ones.Condolences and fond memories of John may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Friday July 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday July 27, 2019 at St. Philip’s Church (Rt. 4, Auburn) at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in John’s honor toThe Store Next Door at Lewiston High School.

