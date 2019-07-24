CASCO – Patricia Ann Ouellette, 65, formerly of Casco, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on July 23, 1953, the daughter of Raymond George Ouellette, Sr and Rose Marie (Piselli) Small. Patricia graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1971. She worked at various jobs in the Lewiston-Auburn area and truly enjoyed going to the ocean, camping, and playing in adult softball leagues with a tight-knit group of friends.

In 1979, she worked and lived in California for a year until she discovered she was pregnant with her son, Adam Ray Begin. She then returned to Maine to start her family back in Lewiston. In 1985, Patricia was thrilled to discover she was going to have another child, this time a daughter, Sarah Patricia (Caron) Higgins, was born. She was a devoted mother spending most of her time raising her children and working part-time at Shape Inc. When Shape closed, she began her career in the shipping warehouse with LL Bean in Freeport. Working for FedEx was the highlight her career; something she was very proud of.

Patricia was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan… and an AVID Dallas Cowboys fan! In 2016, she flew to Dallas to tour the Cowboys stadium with family and friends, and fiercely cheered them on to victory. One of the highlights of her life was meeting two of the NFLs biggest stars, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irving in 1993. Her passion for football started in 1965 and Patricia passed that love on to her children who are also diehard NFL fans. The Cowboys are going to miss their #1 fan.

She was a part of the WWE Universe, with her favorites being Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin. She watched every event on TV, and met Ronda Rousey at a show. She loved all music, playing Alice Cooper “Schools Out” on the house stereo on full Volume for her kids every last day of school. She loved Alice Cooper, Queen, Mariah Carey, Ozzy, Jethro Tull, Killswitch Engage, Slipknot, Michael Jackson, Rammstein, and more … especially her son’s band that he sang for, Culling The Herd. She rarely missed a performance. The local music scene in Maine love and miss her, she was a HUGE part of it all.

Patricia is survived by her two children, Adam Begin and Sarah Higgins; son-in-law, Ronnie Higgins; her grandchildren, Lacie and Ella Higgins, and her sister Pamela Ouellette and brothers, Raymond and Ronald Ouellette. Patricia will be watching the Cowboys win the 2020 Super Bowl on the biggest screen ever.

There will be a private memorial service. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

