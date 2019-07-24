OXFORD – Sgt. Robert “Bob” David Teeple, 61, of Oxford, passed away suddenly on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was born Feb. 10, 1958 in Naugatuck Conn., to Clifford and Mary (Lalor) Teeple. He grew up in Naugatuck, he completed his Education at Naugatuck High School in 1977.

He joined the Marines in 1977 shortly after graduation. He served in the Marines until 1983. He joined the Army National Guard in Connecticut than transferred to Maine. He served for over 20 years in both the Marines and the National Guard. He had many tours over seas and his last one was during Desert Storm. He retired from the National Guard in December of 2002.

He married Sheila Teeple in 2000 in Norway. They were happily married for 19 years. He spent many years working as a builder and cook at local business. He loved to cook, and be outdoors: which included hunting, fishing and gardening vegetables. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his beloved pets. He also delivered papers for the Sun Journal for over a span of 19 years.

Mr. Teeple was predeceased in death by his father, Clifford Teeple; mother, Mary Teeple; sister, Mary Louis; his only brother, Billy. He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Thurston) Teeple of Oxford. His children; Jennifer Teeple of Norway, David Teeple of Biddeford, and Jessica Ring and husband, Matthew, of Sanford, children of Nancy Gauthier of South Paris; three stepchildren; John Buck of Oxford, Dawn Fox and husband, Joseph of Auburn, Henry Buck and wife, Rachel, of Lewiston; children of Sheila Teeple. Two sisters: Hannah and her husband from Florida and Ruth and her significant other from Connecticut. Three grandchildren: Alexis, Mason and Bradley Ring of Sanford. One stepgrandchild: Leanne Fox of Auburn. Many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.

