FARMINGTON — Farmington Summer Fest offers a great mix of events, entertainment and things to do on Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

There are five main events, organized by the Summer Fest Committee, which encourage and require participation from community members and fair-goers. There are no entry fees for these events and cash prizes are awarded to the winners in various categories for each event. The prizes and logistics for the events are made possible by the generosity of over 45 local businesses and citizens.

Here are the five free events:

Farmington’s Got Talent Show at 5 p.m. Friday night

History Mystery Scavenger Hunt all day Saturday (Co-hosted by Farmington Underground)

Children’s parade at 11 a.m. Saturday (Co-hosted by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force)

Great Float Race at 1 p.m. Saturday (Co-hosted by Aubuchon Hardware)

Dreamin’ Big Bed Race at 7 p.m. Saturday

The Dreamin’ Big Bed Race has been a very popular event, with excited spectators lining the streets to cheer on the competitors and to watch the pandemonium! This is the last event of Summer Fest, a great whirlwind finish to a fun-filled day. The sound of bed wheels careening down the street and whooping teams and sideliners can really get the adrenaline going.

Bed race contenders must have a team made up of 5 members, including at least one adult. Four members will be pushing the bed down the street, and the fifth member will be on the bed itself. This person must be wearing a helmet.

The course is a high-speed dash down the length of upper Broadway, racing around traffic cones and returning to the finish line. It’s a workout. “Wicked fun” as the posters claim.

Summer Fest organizer, Andy Shattuck of Wilton’s Main Street Garage has provided two sturdy beds for any team to use. The beds can be decorated with signs, pillows, covers, anything that can be put together in 5 minutes or less. The best decoration wins a cash prize.

Teams are also encouraged to bring or build their own bed on wheels and possibly win the prize for the best bed design. Another prize goes to the team with the best costumes. In the past, teams have dressed as sharks, fairies, gnomes, Minions, suffragettes and more. The sky’s the limit. And, of course the team whose bed has the fastest time wins a cash prize as well.

The bed race is still a relatively new phenomenon to Farmington residents and the Summer Fest committee has worked diligently to explain and promote it around town. This year, Summer Fest is offering a special trophy to the fastest business team. It’s called the “Sleeping on the Job” challenge.

Organizers have reached out to many area businesses to encourage them to enter the race for the fun of it, as well as for the opportunity to advertise the business. Signs, costumes, decorations, themes – all of these bring attention to the contestants and are not easily forgotten by the public, especially when seen in the hilarious setting of a crazy group of people racing a bed down the street.

What better way to say, “Hello. We’re a vital part of your community. We have goods and services to offer. And we know how to have fun.”

Anyone can register for the Dreamin’ Big Bed Race, the “Sleeping on the Job” challenge, or any of the other big events of Summer Fest at [email protected], or stop in to Minikins at 218 Broadway, or call Susun Terese at 207-491-5533.

