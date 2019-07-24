HALLOWELL — Registration is open for The Harlow’ upcoming ceramic workshop, Chawan Tea Bowls, led by Jeremy Smith from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 3 and 10. The workshop will take place at Hallowell Clay Works, 157 Water St. The workshop is being held in conjunction with Formations, a ceramics exhibition on view Aug. 2 to Sept. 7 at The Harlow, 100 Water St.

Register online at harlowgallery.org/tea-bowl-workshop or call 207-622-3813. Registration deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Smith, local ceramic artist and art educator, over the course of two sessions, will lead the hand-building of a series of chawans (tea bowls). All materials are provided, but students can bring stamps or other small objects for texturing the stencils — such as a leaf or pine cone to press into the walls of the chawan.

Smith, has two decades of experience working with people of all ages in the ceramic arts. Students will pick up their fired pieces at the Harlow during open hours.

Tuition is $85 for members; $100, nonmembers. Space is limited to 12 students. Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No previous experience is necessary.

