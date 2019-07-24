BROWNFIELD — Maine author and Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout will headline a fundraiser at the Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 9. The third annual Evening with Maine Authors benefits Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham.

The camp offers economically disadvantaged Maine youth a safe, supportive environment in which to discover their interests and abilities and develop important life skills.

The event, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., will include a buffet dinner, author readings, book signings and a silent auction to support youth development at Camp Susan Curtis, a program of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation.

Strout will read from a new novel to be released in October. The new work, “Olive, Again,” is a sequel to Olive Kitteridge, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2009. Host Caitlin Shetterly, author of best-selling “Fault Lines: Stories of Divorce” and other books, will interview Strout after the reading and moderate a question-and-answer session.

Silent auction highlights include luxury hotel accommodations in Reykjavik, Boston and Bermuda; dinner at favorite local restaurants; golf packages at area courses plus works by Maine artists and artisans. Complimentary beverages and appetizers will be served during the silent auction to be followed by a gourmet buffet dinner.

This summer, which marks the camp’s 45th season, nearly 500 boys and girls ages 8 to 18 from around the state will learn and practice stewardship, service and team-building through a mix of traditional and nontraditional camp activities. They will include a ropes course and climbing tower and literacy activities such as Mad Libs, poetry writing, storytelling and read-alongs.

Tickets are available online at www.maineauthors3.eventbrite.com and at Bridgton Books, Bridgton; Spice & Grain, Fryeburg; and Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, Lovell. No tickets will be available at the door.

