LIVERMORE FALLS — Police say three windows were smashed on two cars parked in a driveway on Fayette Road.

The vandalism was reported at 7:12 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday the front and rear passenger-side windows were broken on one vehicles, and a rear passenger-side window on the other.

The damage appeared to have been done with a small tool with a point, Steward said.

The damage was estimated at $900.

