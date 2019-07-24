WELD — Saturday July 27: Heritage Days begins with the Pancake Breakfast upstairs at the Town Hall from 7:00-9:00 am, the opening bell is rung at 9:00 am signaling the beginning of the festivities across the street at the Historical Society grounds with the popular “Egg Toss” and “Frog Jumping” (bring your own frog and be sure it is put back where you got it following the contest) as well as NEW additions this year. The Crafters/Vendors have all set up downstairs in the Town Hall which will be open at 10:00 am, to allow them to enjoy the breakfast and the contests. Wander through the assorted booths in search of a Weld-Made item to take home, buy for that special place at camp or give as a gift — such as Weld Maple Syrup and associated products, unique hand painted art and wildlife on wood, Vining Custom Cabinetry side tables, homemade/handmade crafts and Rada Stainless Steel Cutlery—sets and individual knives. Don’t forget to grab a hot dog for lunch back over across the street and play or watch the horse shoe game.

This year there promises to be a LARGE assortment of home baked goodies made by the wonderful cooks here in Weld—at the Town House, so be sure you stop in early for the best selection.

There will be NO PIES mostly because of the heat, just cookies, brownies/squares, cupcakes, etc., and they’re easier to carry around and munch on.

After resting at home for the afternoon or swimming at camp—don’t forget to come back for Chicken a la King on homemade biscuits, Cole Slaw and delicious Blueberry Cake “Take Out or Eat In” evening meal at the Church at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6: The Fire Dept. has their 6:30 pm training followed by their 7:00 pm joint meeting with Carthage Fire Dept.

Wednesday, August 7: The Planning Board meets Wednesday at 6:00 pm in the multi-purpose room at the Town Office/Post Office complex on Mill Street.

August 9, 10, 11: Alisa Maynard has organized a very unique and fascinating event for all to observe here in Weld on August 9, 10 and 11. Elliot and Alisa’s friend Tenzin will be creating a Tibetan Sand Mandala in the Town House on the Historical Society grounds and the public is encouraged to visit as he uses colored sands to create this detailed work of art. This event is co-sponsored by the Weld Free Public Library.

Wednesday August 14: The Weld Historical Society’s August meeting was moved to 7:30 p.m. at the Town House to accommodate Alisa’s special event.

Tuesday, August 13: The Library Book Club will have its monthly meeting at the Pirtle/Karasko residence on School Street at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome, the book you need to read for the discussion is “Varina” by Charles Frazier.

To help with planning your summer, there are a few things coming up in August and a few regular summer events that have been cancelled:

Masons of Mystic Tie Lodge Chicken Barbeque, August 14

WHS meeting’s topic is “Historical Weld Maps” with a continuing look at selected items, this evening’s discussion will be on two early and important Weld Maps. The older of the two dates from 1797 and has connections to Jacob Abbot, whose family were very important in the founding and early settlement of Weld as we discovered in the May 29 meeting, the second is slightly newer but equally important as it shows how we were developing as a township; the Extension Farmers Market is not happening this year, sorry no pies.

Beano 7-9 p.m. at the Town Hall Thursday, August 15.

WLA program at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall Friday, August 16.

The Weld Free Public Library will be having a Wine Tasting and Wine Making Demo with five wines all made here in Weld at the Holman Mill Estate by Barbara Smith Baker, it happens on Saturday, August 17, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22, Weld Library’s Local Authors Night at Kawanhee Inn’s Moose Room beginning at 4 p.m. Guests will talk about writing and illustrating books during the first hour and a half. This will be followed by a question and answer period and the book signing. Donations accepted.

