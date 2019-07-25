BRIDGTON — Bridgton Art Guild artists have donated beautiful works for the August 2 Art Auction, themed “Maine The Way Art Should Be. Paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture reflect scenes and interpretations of our beloved state of Maine. There are works to suit any and every taste. A special aspect of this year’s FUNdraiser is that proceeds from the auction will go to purchase a clean-burning, fuel-efficient heat pump system for the Gallery. The new system will replace an ancient boiler system. The gallery is an art co-op where artists volunteer, pay rent, run the store and even paint the walls.

The fun starts on Friday, August 2, with a preview/reception at 5 p.m. and bidding action commences at 6:15 p.m. The biennial auction is a not-to-be-missed event that doesnt take itself too seriously. Its a fun-filled, non-stuffy affair. Guests at the auction can enjoy a lively evening and take home some amazing artwork, while helping to keep the heat on this winter. For a preview of works to be auctioned, stop into Gallery 302 at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. For more information call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

A past Auction

