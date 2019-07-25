BRIDGTON — Bridgton Art Guild artists have donated beautiful works for the August 2 Art Auction, themed “Maine – The Way Art Should Be.” Paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture reflect scenes and interpretations of our beloved state of Maine. There are works to suit any and every taste. A special aspect of this year’s FUNdraiser is that proceeds from the auction will go to purchase a clean-burning, fuel-efficient heat pump system for the Gallery. The new system will replace an ancient boiler system. The gallery is an art co-op where artists volunteer, pay rent, run the store and even paint the walls.

The fun starts on Friday, August 2, with a preview/reception at 5 p.m. and bidding action commences at 6:15 p.m. The biennial auction is a not-to-be-missed event that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a fun-filled, non-stuffy affair. Guests at the auction can enjoy a lively evening and take home some amazing artwork, while helping to keep the heat on this winter. For a preview of works to be auctioned, stop into Gallery 302 at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. For more information call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

