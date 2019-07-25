REGION — Janet Bartlett of Bethel was recently named Coordinator of Bethel Area Arts and Music (B.A.A.M.) by the Bethel Chamber of Commerce.

The non-profit organization’s mission is to “cultivate an arts-inspired community in the greater Bethel region by supporting the local artists and providing abundant opportunities for all community members to experience the arts.”

Bartlett, an active member of B.A.A.M. for almost two years, is ready to take the up-and-coming program to the next level.

B.A.A.M. was recently awarded a grant by the Betterment Fund.

“In a nutshell, we really just looking to support local artists in all facets and really just try to engage the community to experience the arts,” Bartlett said.

B.A.A.M., which consists of many volunteers, focuses on five main areas: which are Youth Arts, Exhibitions on Screen, the Bethel Art Fair, Mountain Towns Music and the Artists’ Network.

The B.A.A.M. Youth Arts looks to get children involved with the arts.

One of the projects that Youth Arts is working on currently is painting picnic tables in the Bethel area. One, painted in bright colors, was recently placed on the common. There is also a newly-painted picnic table at the skate park. Bartlett said the program will be doing more tables in the future. Next week the organizations will do one with exchange students from China at Telstar. Bartlett said it will remain at Telstar after it is complete.

Some of the main areas B.A.A.M. focuses on, have taken off better than others. Funding is one of the primary issues right now.

Bartlett said Mountain Towns Music has not “gotten off the ground” as quickly as she had hoped.

She said it started last year with the Summer Celebration Concert on the common.

“That was kind of the beginning of that, with the premise of trying to bring free, family-friendly music to the communities and have it travel,” Bartlett said.

As far as concerts go, Bartlett said she would love to see them “travel” to other towns like Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock.

“We’re all part of the same community even though we are spread out,” Bartlett said. “We’re just trying to bring it to different venues.”

Other programs

Exhibitions on Screen is another program at the Gem Theater, and the goal is to try and bring global culture local.

“We are just trying to bring some culture and art to the screen and give the community an opportunity to be immersed in a different culture,” Bartlett said.

She said there have already been some amazing films that have come to the theater.

Bartlett emphasized that relationships like the one B.A.A.M. has with the Gem are going to be essential down the road.

“Collaboration is definitely going to be a key word moving forward,” Bartlett said. “That’s going to be my goal is to make more connections and build relationships and to understand what the community is looking for.”

Bartlett said she plans to create a survey for the community, which will ask them questions on the type of art they would like to see in town.

The future

B.A.A.M is always looking for new ideas and volunteers to join in on the fun. Bartlett said these two areas will be key in helping sustain B.A.A.M.

Another thing B.A.A.M. is working on is an “Artists Network,” under which anyone who identifies as an artist can come and sign up and become part of the database.

All forms of art are welcome at B.A.A.M.

The organization has forms on its website for anyone interested in joining their network of local artists at www.ba-am.org.

“I volunteered because I love the arts. I love dance, I love art, I love music,” Bartlett said. “I could immerse myself in that world all day everyday if possible. That’s what brought me to the table and my enthusiasm and energy has kept me in it.”

