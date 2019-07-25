Turning wood into art

GRAY — Four local Maine chainsaw carvers will use chainsaws to create eagles, bears and more on Saturday, July 27, at the Maine Wildlife Park, Route 26.

Watch a block of wood become a work of wildlife art at this popular annual event at the park. Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Andrew Logan and Dan Burns will have a variety of their chainsaw wildlife carvings on exhibit and for sale.

For more information, visit www.mainewildlifepark.com.

Conservation agency at Auburn Farmers Market

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation will have a table at the Auburn Farmers Market, 131 Main St., on the following Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: July 31, Aug. 7 and 21 and Sept. 4.

Learn more about the agency’s services, mission and upcoming events.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshops set

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• UMA-Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

• FedCap-Lewiston , 1035 Lisbon St., at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

