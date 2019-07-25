CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: James Lafferty, 34; D.B. Woodside, 50; Matt LeBlanc, 52; Illeana Douglas, 54.

Happy Birthday: What you have to offer can make a difference in the way others view you. Making a good impression and doing things for the benefit of yourself and the community in which you live will broaden your circle of friends and make you feel good about what you contribute. Love, nurturing and personal improvements should be your goals this year. Your numbers are 7, 13, 19, 26, 31, 37, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward. Don’t give anyone a chance to disrupt your mood, day or goal. An active approach to what you are trying to accomplish will bring the best results. Productivity is the key to your success. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose each move wisely. Don’t feel pressured to jump into action because someone else does. Take time out for personal care. A healthy and positive frame of mind will be better equipped to help others when the time is right. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home, family and meaningful relationships should be your concern. If someone is being erratic, do your best to be positive, insightful and helpful without meddling. How you handle situations will determine the fate of your relationship with others. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dig in and do your part. At the end of the day, you will feel good about your contribution and the connections you make along the way. A unique suggestion will encourage others to look to you for leadership. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down and think matters through before taking action. Don’t let anger get the best of you or stand between you and getting ahead. Look at the big picture, and summarize the best way to reach your goal without making a fuss. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part, and initiate what you want to happen. Share your feelings, and listen to what others have to share. Spend time with someone who inspires you and makes you feel good about who you are and what you contribute. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the possibilities but also what reaching your goal will entail. A flexible attitude will be required if you need approval and support. Expect to be questioned about how you plan to pay for what you want to pursue. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The changes you want to make will face some opposition. Before you mention your intentions, have a plan in place and facts and figures at your fingertips. Implement intelligence with originality, and push forward. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a closer look at something you are considering. Someone is likely to mislead you regarding the requirements necessary to complete something you want to do. A change of plans can drive up the cost of what you want to pursue. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go about your business. Don’t get angry about what others decide to do. Accomplishment and success will satisfy, wasting time on someone or something you cannot change will not. Keeping the peace with someone you love is worthwhile. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your options won’t be apparent. Inconsistency and inconvenience will surface. Distance yourself from anyone who is unstable or playing mind games. Stay focused on what you want to accomplish, and use your energy to get what you want. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you wish to change, do something about it. Discuss your ideas with the people you want to be involved, and be open to suggestions offered. Much can be accomplished if you rely on those who have always been there for you. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are spontaneous, productive and aggressive. You are accessible and motivated.

