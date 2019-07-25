PARIS— AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a chicken pie dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans and beverage. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

—

LISBON — There will be a public bean supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls.

Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

—

AUBURN — A chicken barbecue will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St.

Drive-through service will be available. The menu will include barbecued chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, chips, drink and brownie or cookie. Cost is $8; under 12, $6.

Call 207-782-9697 after 3 p.m. for take-out.

—

GRAY — A baked beans and casserole supper will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, hosted by American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

—

AUBURN — American Legion Post 31 will sponsor a breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the post home, 426 Washington St. North.

Breakfast will be cooked to order, including eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, home fries, hash and toast. There will be coffee and juice. Cost is $7 a person.

—

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

—

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill Potluck Supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall.

The meal is free. For more information, call 207-388-2510.

