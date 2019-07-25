NORWAY — Western Maine’s ever changing, beautiful hiking trails amaze many artists in the Oxford Hills. The shifting colors of foliage, the emergence of a distant vista, a hidden fern or lady slipper, the song of a warbler, tumbling waterfalls, even the occasional sighting of scat from a deer, raccoon, squirrel, are all thrills on hikes. Trails may send imaginations reeling to serendipitous or far-fetched places.

Eight local artists have been looking at the sights on the Western Foothills Land Trust (WFLT) preserve trails over the past year. They have listened for the sounds, felt the elements underfoot, and seen both quiet and magnificent beauty and have expressed themselves in a variety of mediums for the upcoming August exhibit at the Café Nomad, 450 Main Street, Norway. The artists participating are: Diana Arcadipone; Don Best; Mike Everett; Georgina Grenier; Nikki Millonzi; Judy Schneider; Melanie Tornberg; and Steven Traficonti.

“Inspired by our Trails” will run from August 1-22. All work is for sale to benefit the Western Maine Foothills Land Trust and its continued effort to connect humans to the natural world. If you are new to the Oxford Hills, or are unfamiliar with the 30 miles of trails now managed by the Trust, maps are available online at www.wfltmaine.org and www.mainetrailfinder.com; hardcopies are available at Café Nomad so you too can experience these wonders.

The land trust will hold its 32nd annual meeting 6 p.m. on August 22

at the Café (hearty hors d’oeuvres served, $20 donation requested). That night any works not previously sold will be available at auction: reserves may apply.

