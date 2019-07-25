To the Editor:

On Saturday, July 13, over 100 mountain bikers gathered in front of the Millbrook Tavern at The Bethel Inn Resort for a day of biking on local trails, skills clinics, bike demos, and a BBQ lunch with raffle prizes. The celebration was the 4th stop on the Tour de Borderlands, a mountain bike collaboration that includes seven destinations across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Quebec.

The event was organized by Mahoosuc Pathways and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, with support from Bike Borderlands (coordinated by the Northern Forest Center) and The Bethel Inn Resort. We thank them all for their time, energy, and resources in making this event a success. Thank you to Green Machine Bike Shop, who provided free demo bikes throughout the day. A tremendous thank you goes to all the volunteers who led groups of riders on the trails at Bethel Village Trails (built and maintained by Mahoosuc Pathways) and Pine Hill (Gould Academy’s trail system): Nancy Babcock, Allie Burke, Jeremy Nellis, Todd Papianou, Kristin Parys, Jim Reuter, Peter Southam, David Walker, Karen Wilson. Thank you also to Sara and Jeff Sloan for managing parking.

Rides on the local trails would not be possible without the generosity of the following landowners: Ron Savage and Savage Land Development, Fairway Townhouse Association, The Bethel Inn Resort, and Gould Academy. We thank them for their continued support of trails and active lifestyles in the Bethel area.

To learn more about Bike Borderlands and Mahoosuc Pathways, please visit their websites at www.bikeborderlands.com and www.mahoosucpathways.org.

Gabe Perkins

Sarah Weafer

Jake Burgess

Mahoosuc Pathways

Bethel

