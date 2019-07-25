LEWISTON – Western Maine Community Action (WMCA), Lewiston CareerCenter (LCC), and RSU 16 Adult Education,  are offering another opportunity for Manufacturing Technician  training with Northeast Technical Institute (NTI).   The training program offers 280 hours of classroom and lab hours and 60-hours of WorkReady (WR) skills. Training is valued at $4,500 with no cost training for income eligible candidates through funding provided by WMCA/WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act) and LCC/CSSP-B (Competitive Skills Scholarship Program-Business).  Self-pay candidates are also eligible for training.  The 13-week course starts on Friday, September 6 at the NTI Campus, East Avenue, Lewiston.  Classroom/lab classes are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; WR classes are Fridays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Orientation is scheduled for Monday, August 12 at the CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston.  Registration is required by calling 753.9001, 800.741.2991 or 883.5130.  Deadline  to register is August 7.  FMI visit the CareerCenter or NTI.  Additional information available at https://www.facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/ or https://wmca.org/.

A Manufacturing Technician Training course starting September 6 at Northeast Technical Institute (NTI) in Lewiston through a collaborative partnership with Western Maine Community Action (WMCA), Lewiston CareerCenter (LCC) and RSU16 Adult Education.  Agency partners (pictured l-r) seated Patti Saarinen, WMCA Program Coordinator–Central/Western Maine CareerCenters; Jessica Blanchard, NTI Director of Education and Training. Standing:  Scott Moran, NTI Lead Manufacturing Training Specialist; Wendy Berube, NTI Campus Manager; Linda Gosselin, LCC Consultant; Christina King, WMCA Regional Employer Point Assistant; Jenny Rose, RSU 16 Adult Education Director; Katie Paiton, NTI Admissions Advisor; and Isaac Wildrick, CareerCenter Employment & Training Specialist Brunswick, Lewiston, Wilton.  Photo courtesy of Monica Millhime, WMCA Regional Employer Point Assistant. 

