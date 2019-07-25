LEWISTON – Western Maine Community Action (WMCA), Lewiston CareerCenter (LCC), and RSU 16 Adult Education, are offering another opportunity for Manufacturing Technician training with Northeast Technical Institute (NTI). The training program offers 280 hours of classroom and lab hours and 60-hours of WorkReady (WR) skills. Training is valued at $4,500 with no cost training for income eligible candidates through funding provided by WMCA/WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act) and LCC/CSSP-B (Competitive Skills Scholarship Program-Business). Self-pay candidates are also eligible for training. The 13-week course starts on Friday, September 6 at the NTI Campus, East Avenue, Lewiston. Classroom/lab classes are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; WR classes are Fridays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orientation is scheduled for Monday, August 12 at the CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston. Registration is required by calling 753.9001, 800.741.2991 or 883.5130. Deadline to register is August 7. FMI visit the CareerCenter or NTI. Additional information available at https://www.facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/ or https://wmca.org/.

