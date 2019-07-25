Mizz Bugz is just as cute as can be. She bounces around the dog room following her favorite staff member. Her crooked teeth make everyone smile when they see her.

This little dog is between the age of nine to fourteen years old. She has all the sass of a typical Pekinese with one exception. She does not like to be picked up. However, she is very happy to sit on a lap when it is her idea.

One of Mizz Bugz favorite things to do is to be groomed. Getting a bath, being brushed, and having her tail braided are tops on her list.

Mizz Bugz makes friends slowly. She was a stray and her background is unknown. Her potential person will be asked to make several visits before taking her home. Bring a grooming brush when you visit and she could be going home sooner than later.

