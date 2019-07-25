OXFORD – Catherine Gail Poulin Tischler-Collins, 41, passed away July 20, 2019 surrounded by friends and family at Maine Medical Center in Portland after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Timmy Collins of Auburn; two amazing children, Joshua McLaughlin and Josephine Collins, two stepchildren Christina Collins and Eric Collins and partner Paige; and a grandson, Mason; her parents Janet Poulin of Oxford and Raymond Poulin and wife Sarah of Auburn; her siblings, Mary (Sims) Clark and her husband Randy of Livermore, Harry Sims and his wife Michiko of Paris, Christopher Poulin and his wife Christina of Oxford, Gary Poulin and his wife Jane of Virginia and Raymond W. (Bill) Poulin and his wife Sandy of Michigan. Also, three people that are siblings by heart, Ellery Hewey and wife Janice of Auburn, Sarah Clark and partner Ed Strout, of Auburn and Jesse Ferry and wife Lacie of Florida. She also has many nieces and nephews including Brandon Sims, Erika Sims, Kristin Ellingwood-Washington, Dameon Poulin, Eric Poulin, Ginger Poulin- Pinkard, Jennifer Poulin-Wiacek, Kelly Smith, Jason Poulin and Michelle Poulin-Mitchell; and numerous aunts and uncles across the country. Caty graduated from Oxford Hills High School and attended classes at UMA where she worked on her MHRT/C certification. She was also an original member of the Paris Police Department Explorer Post in the early 1990’s of which she was very proud. She was also a huge fan of Forensic Files and CSI shows. Caty was a lifelong caregiver/CRMA for people with intellectual disabilities and was always advocating for better care and services for her residents. She grew very attached to many of her clients and maintained friendships with them even after leaving a job. Some of them have predeceased her including Mary, Dottie and Elwyn.She was a lifelong member of the Oxford Congregational Church and was also the Sunday School Superintendent. She and Timmy were married at the church, Caty in her wedding dress and cowboy boots, as was her style. Caty was the biggest Johnny Cash fan; if you saw her truck with the bullhorns and Johhny Cash license plate, you know. She enjoyed music and teaching herself the banjo and harmonica. She idolized Ronald Reagan and was a huge Donald Trump supporter.She loved hunting and fishing and rock collecting with Timmy and was an avid animal lover. She loved to go target shooting, to the races, anything cowboy and just lived for fair season. She was a Hello Kitty fan long before it was cool. She also enjoyed posting funny animal videos, traveling and people watching, especially the People of Walmart, occasionally dressing up to be one herself! She also loved her children and doing fun activities with them. In her final days, Caty bravely faced her illness with courage and acceptance. She was overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and support from visitors. She said she could not believe how many people loved her. A funeral will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Oxford Congregational Church on King Street in Oxford for all who would like to attend. Internment for immediate family will be directly after at Highland Cemetery in Poland. Refreshments will be provided by the Women’s Guild of the Church.In lieu of flowers, if you desire, the family is accepting donations to the funeral fund at Dirigo Federal Credit Union as the Josephine Collins Fund

