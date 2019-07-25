PARIS — Rosealyn Downing, 11, hones her crocheting skills at the Paris Public Library for a good cause. Daughter of Brandi Lacasse of Oxford, Rosealyn has thus far crafted five newborn purple hats to donate to the Paris Public Library for the Purple Hat Drive. The drive brings awareness to a new born infant’s “Period of Purple Crying” in an effort to eliminate “Shaken Baby Syndrome.”

The drive runs through the end of August. The hats will then be given to Community Concepts who will distribute them to the Rumford Community Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital. Newborns will go home with a purple hat as a reminder of the “Period of Purple Crying.” Donations of soft, knit and crocheted, newborn purple hats will be gratefully accepted through the end of August at the Paris Public Library. If yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks, and patterns are needed, they are available along with the criteria for the purple hats

at the library.

On Tuesday, August 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., the Paris Public Library will hold an event where knitters and crocheters can craft purple hats together as a group. Participants can bring your own supplies or use the library’s. For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 543-6994.

