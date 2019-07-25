WATERFORD — The third in a series of four summer breakfasts will take place from 7:30 to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31 at the Wilkins Community House at the foot of Plummer Hill Road, next to the Waterford Congregational Church. In its 66th year, the breakfast offers a menu of freshly baked muffins, scrambled eggs, pancakes, real Maine maple syrup, bacon, sausage, donut holes, coffee, tea and orange juice. All muffins are made from scratch and there are gluten free muffins available upon request for our gluten free friends.

The price for each breakfast is $9 for adults, $4 for child-sized portions, and free for children under 5 years of age.

New this year, coffee and muffins “to go” for $3 available at the Wilkins House Kitchen Door between 7:30-8:30 a.m.

While the breakfasts are happening on the main floor, the cool basement of the Wilkins House will be the site of the continuing Waterford Library Book Sale. The proceeds from the breakfasts contribute to the maintenance of the Wilkins Community House.

This summer’s last breakfast will be on Wednesday August 7th.

Mark your calendars and join us on July 31st and August 7th.