The Maine Forestry Museum is holding its annual festival on July 26-27th.

Friday’s events are on the museum grounds from 10 am to 4 pm. There will be vendors, artists, and crafters. You can also watch our volunteers working down at the bean hole getting ready for the Bean-Hole Dinner served on Saturday. The museum will also be open from 10-4.

Friday night at 7 pm the Little Mr. & Miss Woodchip contest will be held at the museum. Boys & girls ages 6-8 are invited to participate. They may sing a song or recite a poem. The winners ride in a special car in the Parade on Saturday and are introduced to the audience at the Festival on Saturday. The remaining participants are invited to ride in the museum’s barrel train in the parade on Saturday. Also, performing at the contest will be the Triple C Cloggers and the Pulled Together Band playing folk & bluegrass music. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in the contest please call Liz Pimentel at 917-836-1632.

Saturday at 10 am is the parade on Main St. in Rangeley. Watch Big Rigs, Logging Equipment, Fire Trucks and Police, Antique Cars, ATV’s, Floats, Bands, Cloggers and much, much, more. Prizes for Best Loaded Truck, Most Appropriate to Logging, and Entrant that Best Fits the Theme. This year’s theme is “Gifts from the Forest”. Think woods, water, wildlife, and recreation. If you would like to participate in the Parade please contact Linda Sikes at 207-491-6566.

New this year at 10:45 in Rangeley Lake at the Town Park will be the start of this year’s Lumberjack & Lumberjill Competition with Birling! Come see who can stay on the log!

Events continue Saturday after the parade. The festival grounds are open from 11 am to 4 pm and it is not to be missed. Vendors, artists, crafters, music, clogging, Bean-Hole dinner, the Lumberjack & Lumberjill contest continues, bouncy house, barrel train rides, fish pond with prizes, face painting, Adam our favorite clown making balloon animals and again much much more…

Maine Forestry Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Please like us on Facebook, visit maineforestrymuseum.org or call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

