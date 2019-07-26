Central Maine Credit Union donates funds to RSU 16 meals program
Central Maine Credit Union marketing guru Dustin Wood, left, and Vicki Stuart, right, president and CEO of the credit union, joined Ellen Dore, food service director for RSU 16, and Amanda Olmstead, Camp Connor director, to present the district with a check for $3,000 to sustain the summer meals program at Camp Connor. The money will go directly toward filling a funding gap that would have left the district unable to provide its annual program to kids in the greater Poland area. Thanks to the donation, RSU 16 will meet the needs of its community this summer. The program provides about 3,900 lunches and 2,900 breakfast meals to children in the area.