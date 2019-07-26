100 years ago: 1919

A broken hayrack on the canal bridge, Cedar Street, delayed the trolley car for over an hour Thursday afternoon. The rack contained a large load of hay, and one wheel came entirely off. The load was moved onto a side street with considerable difficulty.

50 years ago: 1969

Former campaign workers for the late Sen. Robert. F. Kennedy have begun efforts to save the political life of his brother Edward. Friday some 150 persons from 32 states met to begin working on a national committee to keep Edward Kennedy from resigning his Senate seat. The volunteer group has been in the mill since Sen. Kennedy was involved in an accident last Saturday in which a 28-year-old girl died. It began as a series of telephone calls among former campaign workers and is now viewed by its organizers as a possible 50-state system of support to the senator. According to Mrs. Nina Wiley, chairman of the group, it will be named Committee to Keep Senator Kennedy in Public Life, or “KEEP.” The group’s meeting came on the heels of Sen. Kennedy’s nationwide television statement Friday in which he asked Massachusetts voters to help him decide if he should resign from his Senate seat. “We feel the whole nation should speak out,” Mrs. Wiley said, “not just Massachusetts.” She said the group felt Edward Kennedy and the Kennedy philosophy were too important to end in his resignation from the Senate.

25 years ago: 1994

Trips and other to activities for Lewiston Seniors have been announced by Andre Chabot, coordinator for the senior program. Aug. 8 is the last day to pick up tickets for the 11th annual Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lost Valley. This is a yearly event sponsored by the Lewiston Seniors for all seniors from the surrounding areas. There are always games to watch or be a part of and many door prizes to complete the day. Bring a lawn chair. If transportation is needed, call the senior room at the Multi-Purpose Center for information.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

